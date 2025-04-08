North Carolina introduces bill to limit solar growth, cut tax incentives

A bill introduced in the North Carolina state house aims to cut tax incentives in half for utility-scale solar projects and make it harder for them to be installed on agricultural land.

Introduced in the North Carolina house by Rep. Dixon (R), HB 729, or “The Farmland Protection Act,” would reduce the tax abatement for certain solar projects from 80% to 40% of the appraised value.

Additionally, HB 729 forbids utility-scale solar projects from being constructed if they are not certified as qualifying small power production facilities under the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA), unless the project is sited on a brownfield property, non-agricultural land, or timberland that has been clear-cut harvested and is not currently in production. Brownfields are idle commercial or industrial properties where redevelopment is hampered by real or perceived environmental contamination.

(See also: Duke faces pushback over North Carolina brownfield solar project)

Utility-scale solar projects with a generation capacity of at least 1 MW occupied 0.12% of the total land in North Carolina and 0.28% of its agricultural land as of the end of 2021, according to the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association. The report noted that regardless of the small amount of agricultural land solar occupies in North Carolina, solar installations and certain agricultural practices can be co-located together, a practice known as agrivoltaics (also known as “dual-use solar“). According to North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, North Carolina has about 8.3 million acres of farmland.

(Read: Agrivoltaics business model analysis shows 16% to 43% return on investment)

Additionally, the bill requires owners of utility-scale solar projects to submit a decommissioning plan and establish financial assurance for utility-scale projects constructed prior to or after Nov. 1, 2025.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), “North Carolina is a leader in utility-scale solar.” North Carolina went from 31st to 5th in the country for its total installed capacity at the end of last year, with 9.67 GW of capacity installed. According to SEIA, 9.65% of the state’s electricity comes from solar.