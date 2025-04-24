Tigo Energy releases off-grid solar package

Tigo Energy announced a the High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package.

The package is comprised of its EI Residential Solar products, which includes module-level power optimizers, the EI Inverter, the EI battery, and an automatic transfer switch. It also includes DC-couple configurations of either 20 kWh or 40 kWh of energy storage. Solar panels are purchased separately.

Tigo said the solution is designed to simplify installation and configuration. Installers can use the Tigo EI App to complete a self-guided activation and operation of the system.

“While generating power away from the grid was one of the original applications for solar, those systems have historically been both complex and custom configurations; our High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package changes that,” said Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo Energy.

Tigo said the system’s energy management capabilities and DC architecture eliminate round-trip power conversion losses for storage, module mismatch and shading, and clipping losses.

The kit includes TS4 optimizers that enable module-level power optimization, production monitoring, and rapid shutdown. The optimizers are suitable for up to 700 W of solar modules and come with a 25-year warranty.

The optimizers feed into the EI Inverter, an 11.4 kW hybrid string inverter that readily integrates with energy storage. The 80 V inverter has four maximum power point trackers (MPPT) and 200% DC oversizing for design flexibility. The inverter includes a revenue grade meter.

Power is stored in the EI Battery, a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery with 9.9 kWh per enclosure. The inverter can support up to 4 batteries, adding up to 39.6 kWh per inverter. The battery has 5 kW continuous power with 6 kW peak power. It is IP56/NEMA4 rated for outdoor and indoor use. The battery has a warranty of 132 months or 6,000 cycles, whichever occurs first.

The automatic 200A transfer switch component supports the home in switching electrical loads from the grid to battery backup. It also has inputs for a reserve generator for additional power supplementing battery energy storage.

All the components are coordinated by the Tigo Energy Intelligence software platform for remote monitoring and operations.

Globally, total venture capital investment in off-grid solar companies in 2024 reached nearly $300 million, said Gogla.

“Off-grid solar companies are projected to electrify nearly half of the world’s population currently without access to electricity – communities sidelined from development and economic opportunity,” said Gogla.

Tigo Energy said its off-grid package comes as a response to requests from its traditional residential solar customers. GrandView research projects the global off-grid solar will grow 8% annually through 2030.

The Tigo High-Performance Off-Grid Solar package is available via distributors, including Zonna Energy, which will display the product set at its annual conference May 6 and 7 in Berlin, Ohio.