Sunrise brief: Panasonic plans $4 billion US electric vehicle battery factory

Applying agricultural siting guidelines to renewable energy permitting The development of statewide renewable energy siting matrices can help reduce barriers to renewable energy development by providing guidance to local decision makers, according to a paper released by the Center for Rural Lands.

Novel method to turn existing solar parks into agrivoltaic facilities An international research team has developed a new methodology to increase levels of pollination at ground-mounted solar plants. It involves the development of new vegetated land cover below and around solar parks.

No resting on laurels, New York seeks to improve upon successful solar programs NYSERDA has launched a Request for Information to gain stakeholder feedback on refinements to the state’s Large Scale Renewables procurement and Clean Energy Standard programs.

Shipping costs remain key challenge for solar sector The solar industry will face elevated shipping costs and supply disruptions for at least another year until the global ocean freight system starts to normalize.

Navajo Nation community gains energy independence with solar plus storage Hard Rock Chapter House in Navajo Nation is now powered by clean, resilient and affordable energy.

Can homes with solar+storage act as virtual power plants? A case study on the efficacy of residential solar and energy storage in forming virtual power plants during peak demand events is shared by Dr. Ahmad Faruqui, economist-at-large and grid controls expert.

VinFast receives $1.2 billion incentive package to manufacture EVs in North Carolina The largest incentive package in state history will support a vehicle manufacturing project that is designed to reach a 150,000 vehicle per year capacity.

Panasonic plans $4 billion US electric vehicle battery factory The facility is planned to be built near Kansas City, creating up to 4,000 jobs. It represents the largest economic development project in the history of Kansas.