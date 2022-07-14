Sunrise brief: Americans beginning to correlate extreme weather with a climate crises, but purse strings are still tight

Solar panels power the James Webb telescope Our deepest view into the universe is powered by PV. NASA was one of the earliest adopters of solar technology, and it continues to be an important feature of spacecraft today.

RFP alert: Tennessee Valley Authority seeks 5 GW of carbon-free energy In its quest to be net-zero by 2050, TVA plans to bring an additional 10 GW of solar energy online by 2035.

People on the Move: Leeward Renewable Energy, KORE Power, Madison Energy Investments, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Role of UV in solar cell degradation US scientists have tested a range of modern cell designs under strong ultraviolet light and have found that many of them, including p-type PERC and n-type heterojunction cells, are more susceptible to degradation than older back surface field designs. They noted that the rear side of bifacial cells may be particularly vulnerable.

US and Australia sign energy agreements to mitigate over-reliance on China Speaking at the Sydney Energy Forum, leaders from the United States and Australia have highlighted the importance of not only transitioning to renewables, but of ensuring the supply chains used to make the technologies do not remain as concentrated as they are today.

Americans beginning to correlate extreme weather with a climate crises, but purse strings are still tight A recent poll found that 70% of Americans see climate change as a crisis or major problem. And while 78% of Americans reported being personally affected by extreme weather, only 39% are willing to take on costs to prevent it.

Energy Toolbase launches PPA generator platform for solar and storage Commercial, industrial, and non-profit solar developers can now generate power purchase agreements via Sustainable Capital Finance on the company’s developer platform.