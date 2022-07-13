People on the Move: Leeward Renewable Energy, KORE Power, Madison Energy Investments, and more

Leeward Renewable Energy announced that Greg Hazelton has been named its new Chief Financial Officer.

Hazelton has joined LRE’s Senior Leadership Team and will lead LRE’s financial operations, which includes finance, accounting, financial reporting, treasury and financial risk management. He reports to LRE CEO Jason Allen.

Hazelton joins LRE from Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI), where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and oversaw HEI’s corporate financial strategy and performance. Prior to this, he served as a Managing Director in the Global Power & Utilities Group at UBS Investment Bank, where he advised a diverse international client base of utilities, infrastructure and energy-oriented companies and private equity firms on their strategic investment activities. Throughout his career, Hazelton has worked with innovative companies, development teams and entrepreneurs focused on renewable energy, new energy-based technologies, and transformative business models.

Hazelton received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Warner Pacific College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

KORE Power, a leading U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of battery cell technology, today announced the hiring of several members of the team that will run the day-to-day operations at its KOREPlex lithium-ion battery cell production gigafactory. The KOREPlex is expected to begin construction later this year and will employ 3,000 people when it reaches full production.

KOREPlex hires include:

Bill Mervine, Director of Plant Engineering

Mervine has 15 years of experience in various engineering roles including eight years of quality engineering/management experience and seven years of manufacturing and operations experience. He was responsible for all production equipment for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries at Panasonic in Nevada.

Monique Qiu, Senior Quality Control Engineer

Qiu offers six years of quality and industrial engineering experience, including most recently working as a Quality Control Engineer at the Tesla / Panasonic factory in Nevada.

Nolan Box, Director of Manufacturing

Box spent the last five years at the Tesla/Panasonic battery factory in Nevada as a Senior Production Manager, where he oversaw Panasonic’s recycling program, Hoshin process, and all scrap and quality defects. He also ran the Formation and Visual Inspection departments during start-up and product introductions.

Brenda Barrios, Production Manager

Barrios also comes from the Tesla/Panasonic battery factory in Nevada where she spent four years as the Production Manager for the Assembly department, the biggest department at Panasonic. Additionally, she oversaw the entire safety program for her department and reduced recordable incidents by 65%.

Madison Energy Investments announced the appointment of Pablo Barrague as Vice President, Energy Storage. Pablo has demonstrated an excellent track record of developing energy storage markets around the world from his time at Fluence and AES Energy Storage.

Barrague spent the last seven years at AES and Fluence where he held various positions in the areas of market development and program management. Barrague also previously worked in the wind industry, and in total, he has over 15 years of experience developing new markets in the energy and real estate industries. He holds an MBA from Darden Graduate Business School at the University of Virginia.

energyware, a leading national provider of energy-efficient technology solutions, is expanding its offerings with the addition of energy procurement services under a newly formed Energy Procurement Department.

The company has tabbed Jamie Wildes to serve as the Director of Energy Procurement. Wildes will work closely with energyware™ leadership and lead the team in growing and managing the trade desk.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Megan Jackson was promoted to Sales Engineering Manager (APAC) at Tesla

Miles Braxton started a new position as Director of Risk Management at SummitRidge Energy

James Pagonis started a new position as VP of Sales North America at Above

Sponsored: Director, Solar Development | Boulder, CO

The Director of Solar Development will be responsible for solving issues and advancing renewable energy forward during the C&I solar development process. The Solar Project Development team is quickly acquiring commercial customers and developing solar across North America, alongside our national network of solar partners

Responsibilities:

Standardize prospecting, developing, and closing processes and efficiently track all details to achieve milestones on time and on budget in order to close C&I deals at scale.

Oversee the preparation and submission of permitting and interconnection applications, and you have taken many deals to NTP and PTO, and you’ve completed all the steps it takes to get projects over the line.

Speak intelligently about Credit, NPV, ROI, IRR, etc.

Make presentations requiring heavy quantitative explanations

Utilize technology to standardize C&I solar, partnering with the Product & Engineering teams to shape our future technology strategy

Find innovative, resourceful solutions to overcome hurdles

Provide leadership to an execution teams: running standups responsible for development of solar in a subset of a portfolio

Requirements:

6+ years of solar project development experience, preferably in commercial, industrial, or utility-scale markets.

Successful track record of repeatedly prospecting, developing, and closing complex solar transactions.

Be detail-oriented and diligent with data-entry

Experience with PPA’s and DSA structure

Why you should apply: 100% employer-paid medical, dental & vision insurance for all team members

50% employer-paid medical, dental & vision insurance for dependents

Employer-paid short-term disability, long-term disability & life insurance

401k Matching (50% match up to 4% of your base salary)

Health Savings Account (HSA) & Dependent Care FSA

12 weeks fully paid parental leave

11 paid holidays & unlimited PTO

More information is available here.