Sunrise brief: EV battery recycling startup claims 95% recovery yield using 10 times less energy

Canadian government awards Peak Power $765,000 to deploy 117 EV chargers The electric vehicle chargers will reduce range anxiety while also encouraging adoption of zero-emission vehicles.
Minnesota’s value-of-solar law helps protect consumers from rising natural gas prices, says group As utility customers face the higher costs of gas-fired generation, Minnesota’s approach to valuing community solar will help protect customers from price volatility, said a director with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
EV battery recycling startup claims 95% recovery yield using 10 times less energy An MIT spinoff, SiTration, uses a novel conductive membrane that recovers critical materials from end-of-life electric vehicle batteries using up to 10 times less energy than conventional thermal and chemical applications.
Equinor acquires energy storage developer in the US Battery storage is key to Equinor’s strategy of supporting its portfolio of offshore wind, upstream oil and gas, as well as future opportunities in the hydrogen and renewables space.
Massachusetts bill would eliminate clean energy choice Thousands of Massachusetts residents have signed a petition to block the bill and retain choice over their electric provider. Proponents of the bill say it may reduce predatory contracts, but opponents argue it reestablishes monopoly control of utilities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.