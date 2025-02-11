Sunrise brief: Judge rules White House violated court order to unfreeze federal funding

Freyr Battery abandons plans for Georgia battery factory Freyr was motivated to build the factory based on the strength of the U.S. renewable energy and electric vehicle industries coupled with the tax incentives associated with the Inflation Reduction Act. It would have been a $2.6 billion investment, creating 720 jobs.

Massachusetts utility-scale battery projects sell IRA tax credits for nearly $10 million Four municipal utilities in Massachusetts, led by developer Lightshift Energy, are using Basis Climate to facilitate tax credit transfers for battery storage, with plans for up to 50 MW of capacity, ranging from 3 MW/9 MWh to 5 MW/22 MWh.

Colorado permitting red tape adds thousands to rooftop solar cost, finds study Instant permitting and remote inspections can lower cost and drive installations in the state, according to a study by Brown University, Greenhouse Institute and Watson Institute.

A fork in the road for energy storage Faster-than-expected price falls and global oversupply of batteries will go up against a rising tide of global protectionism this year. So how will it all shape up for the energy storage industry? Storage industry thought leader and UN adviser Marek Kubik considers the key issues.

Mitrex launches solar PV railing systems The Canadian building-integrated PV manufacturer has launched semi-transparent and opaque solar PV railing systems for balconies or walkways, for retrofit or new buildings. The products are delivered with support bars, concealed cabling and a choice of mounting systems.

Transferable tax credits to catalyze $3.8 trillion in U.S. economic activity A Crux 2024 market intelligence report expects the tax credit market to play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing demand for affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

White House violated court order to unfreeze federal funding, judge rules A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately restore frozen federal funds allocated to states, including those appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act.

NYC to get $60 million in state funding for EV fast-chargers The investment will go toward 267 fast-charging stalls spread across seven locations and both of the city’s airports.