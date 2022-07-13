Energy Toolbase launches PPA generator platform for solar and storage

Energy Toolbase made a new partnership with Sustainable Capital Finance, adding the ability to instantly generate power purchase agreement (PPA) financing quotes for commercial, industrial, and non-profit solar projects. The PPA generator tool joins the company’s ETB Developer platform and is designed for projects 100 kW and up.

The modeling platform allows developers to create accurate and transparent models of the avoided cost of solar and energy storage projects. Users can configure any type of project financing solution, including a cash purchase, PPA, lease, or loan.

Alongside ETB Developer’s financing integration feature, developers can generate complete financing quotes that integrate avoided costs and project cash flows. The tool brings the workflow of generating an indicative quote to one platform, avoiding the burden of jumping from platform to platform.

Sustainable Capital Finance is a third-party financier that works directly with solar developers and end users to provide PPAs for commercial, non-profit, and municipal projects. The company also develops projects in over 18 states and has partnerships with over 200 engineering, procurement, and construction firms, bringing expertise in structured finance, solar diligence, and solar development.

“To provide a financing option within the platform that serves a sector that has previously had very few financing options will be a game-changer for our userbase,” said Matt Cimo, manager of platform sales at Energy Toolbase.

“Our collaboration will further standardize the approach to solar and storage third-party financing,” said Joel Binstock, manager of origination and partnerships at Sustainable Capital Finance.

The two will host a webinar overviewing the new tool on August 10 at 3:00 p.m. EST. A 14-day free trial through the ETB Developer tool is available now.

Webinar topics will include:

Application process of using integration in ETB Developer

Preloaded transactions in ETB Developer

Introduction to Sustainable Capital Financing

Benefits of instant financing quotes for your proposals

Finding value for your customers to help you close deals

What’s needed from developers to move the process forward for funding

Best practices for modeling PPAs for solar + energy storage projects in ETB Developer