NRG Systems to provide solar resource assessment data for Enel Green Power

NRG Systems, Inc., a Vermont-based specialist in smart technologies will provide solar resource assessment (SRA) systems to Enel Green Power North America for pre-construction measurement campaigns throughout the United States.

Enel Green Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. Its current portfolio includes 64 plants totaling over 8 GW of installed capacity powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy. It also includes 12 utility-scale battery energy storage systems totaling 1,290 MWh of capacity under construction or in operation. Moving forward, the company has a target of 6.5 GW of new renewable capacity through 2024, according to Conor Branch, head of business development at Enel.

“Precise and accurate resource assessment has been foundational to Enel Green Power’s solar siting as we have developed and installed several gigawatts of new capacity over the last several years,” said Branch.

The company plans to use the SRA systems to help design efficient projects by identifying prime sites in a variety of geographies across North America.

The turnkey systems capture meteorological data, including soiling and albedo measurements, to estimate annual energy production. The systems integrate with NRG Cloud, a web interface that facilitates remote management of data, troubleshooting, and data logger configuration.

NRG Systems announced that it will work with Harness Energy to install, maintain, and decommission the SRA systems, while ArcVera Renewables will provide data monitoring.

“There are a lot of unknowns in project development, especially given today’s supply chain challenges. By providing the hardware, software, and supporting services needed to carry out a resource assessment campaign as a holistic package, we can help ensure as much project stability for our customers as possible,” said Thomas Lattanzio, NRG’s sales manager, North America.