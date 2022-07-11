Sunrise brief: US nears 50% emission free electricity, wind & solar set records, solar up 23%

US nears 50% emission free electricity, wind & solar set records, solar up 23% The United States’ power grid crossed 45% of emission free electricity in April, which will probably be our peak clean generation number for the year, as hydro and nuclear fall in the month

50 States of Solar Incentives: Delaware The second smallest state in the nation is not known for large-scale solar installations, but the tide is slowly turning.

Canadian Solar sells two Australian solar farms to US interests Chinese-Canadian PV heavyweight Canadian Solar has for an undisclosed sum offloaded two of its Australian utility scale solar power projects with a combined generation capacity of 260 MW to an offshoot of United States renewable energy giant Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Just one solar panel offsets the carbon emissions equivalent of ten trees Using broad average values of 48.5 pounds of carbon sequestration per year for a mature tree, versus 0.85 pounds of emissions offset per kWh of solar electricity generated, we see clearly that some tree clearing is acceptable from an emissions standpoint.

California solar net metering comment period closed, here’s what leaders said California has finished collecting public comment on NEM 3.0, a policy that is considered anti-rooftop solar, and has provisions that are called “a tax on the sun.”

Virginia’s largest proposed solar project granted permit The 800 MW project still needs approval from state regulators, but construction could begin as early as 2025.

Diversifying the solar supply chain necessary to meet climate goals IEA report looks at how government policies boosted China’s solar manufacturing and can do the same in other parts of the world.

Solar tariffs are not the answer As energy touches all aspects of our economy, tariffs compromise the ability of solar to provide inexpensive, clean energy. Michael Lamb, chief executive of New Power Partners tackles the problem of US tariffs imposed on Chinese solar goods.