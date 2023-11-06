Sunrise brief: Solar module prices dive to record low

Most states are doing a less than stellar job at deploying microgrids A recent report by Think Microgrid recommends that legislators or utilities develop a microgrid roadmap to guide the coordinated efforts between utility commissions, energy offices, and stakeholders.

Aspen Power completes 49.4 MW of solar projects in Georgia The projects will provide power to Southern Company subsidiary Georgia Power.

Building not your average dream home: Finding an architect The second in the series of building a sustainable dream home led the author on a search for the right architect and builder during which she ran into a few challenges.

U.S. East Coast hits irradiance highs as Texas, Mexico low due to weak jet stream In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar asset operators across North America experienced a shift in October’s solar performance, as regions that experienced higher than normal irradiance in September saw a reversal in trends.

Solar module prices dive to record low In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.

California Six Flags to install 12 MW solar carport The carport structure ranks among the largest single-site commercial renewable energy projects in California.