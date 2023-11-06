Longi claims 33.9% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Longi said this week that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.

The company said that NREL has confirmed the results, which represent a world record for this cell typology. The previous record was held by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which achieved a 33.7% efficiency for a device with the same configuration in June.

“The theoretical efficiency of perovskite-silicon tandem cells is 43%, which makes them the most feasible alternative to current mono-junction silicon cells,” said Longi President Li Zhenguo, without providing technical details.

In June, Longi reported an efficiency of 33.5% for the same cell. The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) certified the results, which represented a significant increase on its previous 31.8% efficiency rating, which was announced during the SNEC conference in late May in Shanghai, China.

Longi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 15 times since April 2021. It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.