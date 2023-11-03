California Six Flags to install 12 MW solar carport

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it has entered a partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables to install a 12.37 MW solar carport at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. The theme park’s installation ranks among the largest single-site commercial-scale solar installations in California and is particularly large for a carport installation.

“Using their parking lot for solar canopies will not only offset 100 percent of the park’s energy use, it will also provide the added benefit of shaded parking for customers. A win-win for everyone,” said Danielle Fidel, senior director, developer network, DSD Renewables.

The carport will cover the theme park’s main guest parking lot. The project includes a 1.96 MW / 7.89 MWh battery energy storage system. The solar facility is expected to produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 2,874 California homes.

Carbon emissions offset by the project is comparable to 34,194 barrels of oil consumed, 5,110 tons of waste recycled rather than landfilled, or the carbon sequestered in 17,612 acres of U.S. forests.

“As utility prices inevitably increase, these projects reduce costs, decrease their carbon footprint, and ultimately provide more value to the customer,” said Arno Aghamalian, chief executive officer, Solar Optimum.

The park will purchase electricity produced by the system over a 25-year period, leading to an estimated 517 million kWh produced over the period.

Six Flags’ latest project adds to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, which have also developed on-site solar facilities with over 30 MW of operational solar capacity. Once the Los Angeles carport is complete, Six Flags will have a combined total of 42.37 MW of solar assets, ranking it among the largest investors of on-site commercial solar.

“Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand – our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future. Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy is the type of work that will power our future and ensure our kids have a healthy planet to call home,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.