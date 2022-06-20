Sunrise brief: Residential solar offers price certainty in chaotic electricity markets

Meet ZiGGY, the robot that comes when your EV needs a charge The mobile EV charging robot from EV Safe Charge overcomes limitations of stationary chargers and doesn’t require electrical infrastructure.

Why every state can learn from Hawai‘i’s solar journey Hawai’i Senator Chris Lee voices support for a program that would allow residential solar and energy storage customers to enroll in battery aggregation programs, strengthening the resilience of the grid.

Residential solar offers price certainty in chaotic electricity markets Experts say Texas’ electric rates have nearly doubled in a year, as peak demand challenges natural gas supply. Residential solar is an alternative that offers clarity in the future of electric bills.

Solarever looks to strengthen US market presence with 20.4% efficient, 410 W solar module The Module HC 108M is a 410W/400W residential solar module using 108 half-cut 182 mm mono PERC cells and is Solarever’s most powerful module to date.