Sunrise brief: Residential solar offers price certainty in chaotic electricity markets

Residential solar only works for a few percent of our population where residents OWN a shade free, fairly new roof and means to purchase a PV in$tallation AND have it insured by their homeowners policy. And also where their utility supports NEM with kWh/kWh energy credits instead of monetary $/kWh ones that leave fees and taxes untouched.
That pretty much excludes renters, condos, especially muti-story residents, most HOAs and mobile home parks depending on their Rules & Regs.
Utility scale solar with single-axis bifacial tracking at 1/4th the installed cost and 30% greater capacity factor than rooftop will be providing a growing component of solar energy to everyone in the years ahead.
https://ratedpower.com/blog/utility-commercial-residential-solar/
Its LCOE is 1/4th that of rooftop and 75% that of nat gas means lower electric rates for everyone serviced in part from large scale solar farms.
https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/11/05/utility-scale-solar-reaches-lcoe-of-0-028-0-041-kwh-in-the-us-lazard-finds/
Good reasons to be patient and wait for it to happen unless you have plenty of loot to install solar panels and pricey batteries where NEM isn’t available. Especially as FETCs/ITCs fade from 26% to 22% next year and ZEEERO in 2024.
Data show that utility large scale PV has become the preponderance of solar since 2016, and continues to expand where it’s economically feasible to do so.
IMO, reliance on fossile fuels will decline but never disappear even if nuclear is scaled up to carry most of the load when the sun doesn’t shine and wind doesn’t blow. Nat gas and oil will always be needed to power GCS and diesel powered peaker plants to manage variable power as I see it. Why? They can operate & throttle 24/7/365…simple.
Batteries can moderate variable renewable sources and loads but won’t provide sufficient energy for days of heavy overcast skies or blizzard innundated solar farms and rooftops.
Think carefully before signing up your roof and consider other investments that can provide significant monetary returns with nothing to install.
Like good stocks paying 4%+ dividends or US Treasury I-bonds bonds ($10,000 max per individual) paying a compounded 9.6%/yr if you hold them for 5 to 10 years, kinda like payback break even periods for rooftop PV…or 30 years to maturity. Earnings are tax free if held in a ROTH-IRA.
Lastly, consider your age regarding PV’s ROI; since to enjoy NEM benefits after its Breakeven Payback, you’ll want to outlive it by as many years or more!
Solar sounds good, but only a few can go it on their own, which is ruffling feathers of most who can’t and anti-NEM-PV activists and politicians trying to reduce sunnny benefits to those who can.
So, what else is new? Lunar panels maybe?
Or a 1099-MISC from your utility company if you receive more than $600.00 worth of “free electricity” per year? 😜
