Solarever looks to strengthen US market presence with 20.4% efficient, 410 W solar module

Solarever, a Mexican PV module manufacturer has announced its newest product for the U.S. market: a 410W/400W residential solar module.

The Module HC 108M is made with 108 half-cut 182 mm mono PERC cells and features a power output ranging from 400 to 410 W. It also shows a power conversion efficiency of just under 21%.

The panel’s temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius, with an operation temperature range from -40°F to roughly 180°F. The module is designed for wind loads up to 2,400 pascals and snow loads of up to 5,400 pascals. For the module, Solarever offers a 12-year product warranty and a 25-year linear power warranty. The panels are said to be able to operate at roughly 85% of their original performance at the end of the warranty period.

According to Solarever, the company opted to switch from its previous module design of 60 half-cut 166mm cells to 108 half-cut 182 mm mono PERC cells in order to reduce overall PV system cost and maximize the wattage output per module.

The panels are all-black in appearance, a design choice that the company says was pursued to match the color of residential roofs. The modules can also be used in commercial and industrial applications, but the output is 5-10W lower due to reflections cause by typically lighter-colored commercial roofs and the higher operating temperatures related to light reflected by these lighter roofs.

In addition to launching the company’s new module series, Solarever also recently announced plans to increase its production capacity from 500 MW to 1 GW at its factory in Tecomán, southwestern Mexico. Solarever also operates plants in Tepei del Río, in the state of Hidalgo, where the company is based, and in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato.

The company recently signed agreements with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Autonomous Metropolitan University to build an R&D center for the development of solar, EV and storage technologies and plans to expand into the EV market.

Solarever’s modules have been distributed throughout the U.S. since 2015, but the company is looking to strengthen its position as a North American tier-1 manufacturer and increase its American market presence.

The company also shared with pv magazine USA that it is in the early stages of research into developing modules with emerging TOPCon and HJT solar cells, but any products utilizing those technologies would still be a few years out.