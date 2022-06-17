Sunrise brief: FERC proposes reforms to reduce project backlog and speed solar deployment

As EVs drive off with Li-Ion supply, the push to stationary storage alternatives accelerates Once seen as synonymous with renewable batteries, stationary Li-ion faces strong headwinds due to rapidly accelerating demand from the automotive sector as EVs capture the mainstream.

National Solar Conference to celebrate 50 years On June 21 to 24 in Albuquerque and online, the American Solar Energy Society will hold its conference, which will feature over 50 sessions, workshops, tours, and over 150 live speakers.

Half a penny for “near firm” solar and trillions in renewable opportunities NextEra, the United States’ largest renewable company sees 3.5 TW renewable capacity installations through 2050 worth $2 trillion. These figures could double if we were to fully decarbonize the economy.

Houston landfill site to host large solar and energy storage system The 52 MW solar, 150 MWh storage project is set to reach commercial operation in 2023. It brings the benefit of local, clean energy in close proximity to Houston’s electricity demand centers.

Leeward begins construction on 200 MW Texas solar project The Horizon Solar project will be Leeward’s second in Texas and has a 15-year power contract in place with Verizon.

To speed interconnection, federal regulators propose cluster studies and study deadlines Transmission providers would face firm deadlines for completing interconnection studies, backed by penalties, under a proposed rule. Project developers would face readiness requirements involving study deposit amounts, site control, commercial readiness milestones, and withdrawal penalties.

DOE to support 12 remote and island communities in transition to clean energy Communities will get help with strengthening energy infrastructure, reducing outage risk, and improving their future energy and economic outlook.