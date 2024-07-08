Sunrise brief: Bringing stability to renewable island grids

The secret to keeping a highly renewable island grid stable It may seem counterintuitive to operators who are familiar with traditional grid management methods, but the key to stabilizing the destabilizing effects of more renewables on the grid is–more renewables.

Time to talk solar curtailment It’s time to assess curtailment, as rising amounts of excess generation are being wasted in several markets. This can be problematic for the solar industry but Toby Couture and David Jacobs, coordinators of think tank Global Solar PV Brain Trust, argue that curtailment is not always bad.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

California city to install pop-up solar canopy with EV charging The City of Campbell contracted with Paired Power to install its Pairtree solar canopy.