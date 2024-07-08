Sunrise brief: Bringing stability to renewable island grids

Also on the rise: Solar curtailment is not always bad. California city to deploy pop-up solar canopy with EV charging. And more.

The secret to keeping a highly renewable island grid stable It may seem counterintuitive to operators who are familiar with traditional grid management methods, but the key to stabilizing the destabilizing effects of more renewables on the grid is–more renewables.

Time to talk solar curtailment It’s time to assess curtailment, as rising amounts of excess generation are being wasted in several markets. This can be problematic for the solar industry but Toby Couture and David Jacobs, coordinators of think tank Global Solar PV Brain Trust, argue that curtailment is not always bad.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week  pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

California city to install pop-up solar canopy with EV charging  The City of Campbell contracted with Paired Power to install its Pairtree solar canopy.

Tesla battery deployment up 157%; Megapack pricing down 44%
03 July 2024 In its latest quarterly press release, traditionally focused on vehicle production, Tesla revealed a significant increase in energy storage deployment...

