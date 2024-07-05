California city to install pop-up solar canopy with EV charging

The City of Campbell, California announced a partnership with Paired Power to install a solar parking canopy with integrated electric vehicle chargers. The project will enable the city’s Public Wors Department to add electric vehicles to its fleet.

The solar canopy, called PairTree, will generate electricity and charge the city’s Ford F-150 Lightning Pro electric truck. Paired Power will deliver electricity to the Level 2 chargers attached to the canopy through its management software called EV Connect.

The project was funded through a resiliency grant from Silicon Valley Clean Energy.

“We’re excited to work with Paired Power to supply the City of Campbell with a 100% renewable EV charging solution powered by the sun, further enhancing the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation,” said Scott Kaptur, director of government and fleet solutions at EV Connect.

The PairTree solar canopy is comprised of a bifacial solar panels and a 42.4 kWh energy storage system. The off-grid solar EV charger includes up to two Level 2 charging ports with up to 5.3 kW charging power. The PairTree is typically intended for remote locations, like concert venues and military sites, said Paired Power. The energy storage system is UL9450 certified.

“The solar panels have 4.6 kW units and the battery capacity maxes out at 42.4 kWh, which is substantial enough to provide between 75 and 230 miles of range,” said Paired Power.

Paried Power said setting up one of these EV charging stations takes about four hours.

The company said the solar canopy starts at $26,000, while some systems outfit with energy storage and multiple chargers may cost about $70,000. Installation costs average about $5,000 per canopy, said the company.