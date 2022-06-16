National Solar Conference to celebrate 50 years

Solar 2022, the 51st annual National Solar Conference will take place from June 21 to 24 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, hosted by the American Solar Energy Society (ASES). In partnership with the New Mexico chapter of the Solar Energy Association (NMSEA), the event will also feature hybrid online sessions.

The conference is packed full with 50 sessions, workshops, tours, and forums and over 150 live speakers. All sessions will be live streamed for viewing in real-time and available later in recorded format.

Technical sessions will be centered around topics such as energy transformation, economic justice, and building innovations. The ASES awards banquet will take place on June 22 and the 50-year celebration of the NMSEA will take place on June 23. NABCEP registered workshops will take place on June 23 and 24, and a tour of local Albuquerque solar sites will take place on June 25.

The event will kick off on June 21 with an opening reception featuring local poets Beata Tsosie Peña, Jimmy Santiago Baca and Hakim Bellamy and a special presentation from Noam Chomsky.

Other keynote sessions include, but are not limited to:

Wednesday, June 22 – Governments’ Role in the Renewable Energy Transformation

Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Governor, Martin Heinrich, United States Senator of. New Mexico, Ron Darnell, Senior Vice President for Public Policy at PNM and Dave Renné, Past President of the International Solar Energy Society.

Thursday, June 23 – Ensuring a Just & Equitable Transformation

Shalanda Baker, Secretarial Advisor on Equity and Deputy Director for Energy Justice at the Department of Energy (DOE), Wahleah Johns, Director of the U.S. DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs, Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation and Nicole Sitaraman, Deputy Director Office of Public Participation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Friday, June 24 – Solar Design, Architecture and the Future of Solar Education

Ed Mazria, founder of Architecture 2030, Sandra Begay, Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories, Dan Arvizu, New Mexico State University (NMSU) Chancellor and Gigi Goldman and Hal Aronson co-founders of We Share Solar.

A “Solar Fiesta and EV Show” will be open to the public on Friday, June 24 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm MDT outside the Student Union Building (SUB) in the Cornell Mall area of the UNM campus. The event will have vendors from around the Albuquerque area, electric vehicles demonstrations, live music, solar cookers and more. A free Solar 101 workshop will be held inside the SUB for members of the public to learn more about solar energy.

More details on the ASES event can be found here. Register for the event using this link.