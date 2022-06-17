Meet ZiGGY, the robot that comes when your EV needs a charge

ZiGGY comes when you call it via a mobile app or in-vehicle infotainment system, according to developer, EV Safe Charge. What sets ZiGGY apart from most charging systems is that it doesn’t require a vehicle to park in a designated place and it can be implemented without the electrical infrastructure required of a stationary charger. In addition ZiGGY can display digital ads, so it can be a money maker for hotels and other businesses that want to lease Ziggy to provide “charging as a service”.

“Strong EV sales and emissions reduction goals are creating a more sustainable future, but EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up,” said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, inventor of Ziggy and founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge Inc. “ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to help meet growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without expensive, time-consuming infrastructure and installation investment, if it’s even possible. In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers isn’t an option until now.”

The way ZiGGY works is that the EV driver summons the robot through an app, and it arrives at the vehicle’s parking space before the EV arrives. It moves aside to let the EV park, and then positions itself behind the car for charging. Afterwards ZiGGY returns to its base to be charged from the electrical grid, a battery or by solar energy.

Advertising can be displayed on ZiGGY’s extra-large screens. Facilities such as hotels, parking garages, places of employment and others can lease ZiGGY, and they can opt to have customers pay via the app or they can provide ZiGGY’s charging services as an amenity.

“We created ZiGGY in response to growing demand for flexible EV charging solutions from our customers, and to help support the global transition to a cleaner, greener, all-electric mobility future,” Ehrenhalt added. “By helping drivers to overcome charging anxiety, one of the barriers to mass EV adoption, ZiGGY is enhancing the EV charging experience for everyone.”

EV Safe Charge reports that it has already taken order for ZiGGY, even though it is not scheduled for production until next year. Businesses that the company says are interested include Holiday Inn Express in Redwood City, Calif., Opera Plaza in San Francisco and The William Vale, a luxury hotel in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

“We delight in finding opportunities to introduce our guests and neighbors to next-level amenities and technology,” said David Lemmond, general manager of The William Vale. “ZiGGY is perfect for the growing demand for easier charging solutions. ZiGGY will introduce our entire community to just how convenient charging your EV really can be without substantial infrastructure updates.”