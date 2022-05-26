Sunrise brief: What are upfront and lifetime costs of heat pumps?

Pivot Energy to develop 41 MW portfolio of community solar for LMI households in Colorado The portfolio, awarded by Xcel Energy, is anticipated to provide access to affordable, clean energy to thousands of households throughout the state.

What are upfront and lifetime costs of heat pumps? The “all electric” movement is shining new light on heat pumps. A recent survey looks at their costs in terms of replacements for heating and air conditioning systems.

50 states of solar incentives: Pennsylvania The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to Pennsylvania, where natural gas plays a significant role in energy exports, and solar takes a backseat. What needs to change?

An American at Intersolar: Part III – Storage & robots Across from a multitude of solar panel cleaning robots, ees Europe showed off flow batteries, and hydrogen – though lithium ion vendors dominated the conference.

Texas utility adds 300 MW of solar to energy mix CPS Energy, serving San Antonio, is increasingly powering its operations with energy generated through the power of Texas sunlight.

Trackers vs. the elements, part one: tackling uneven terrain In this three-part series, pv magazine will highlight some of the major obstacles faced when developing solar installations on single-axis tracker and see the different approaches that players in the industry are taking to neutralize each issue.

Borrego sells development business, including 8.4 GW solar pipeline The company announced it will spin-off and sell its development arm to ECP, along with its project pipeline of 8.4 GW solar, 6.4 GW/25 GWh of energy storage.