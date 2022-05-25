Texas utility adds 300 MW of solar to energy mix

San Antonio-based electric provider CPS Energy is increasing its investment in solar energy, announcing it has signed on to add a 300 MW project, developed by Consolidated Edison Development.

The 300 MW Goliad County project will join CPS FlexPOWER Bundle, which set a goal of procuring 900 MW of sustainable energy for the municipal electric provider.

The initiative aims to diversify CPS Energy’s power generation mix, adding up to 900 MW of solar, up to 50 MW of energy storage. The bundle is part of the utility’s wider plan to replace older generation with newer and cleaner technologies.

Since the initiative was launched in 2020, a request for proposals resulted in over 650 bids from 100 companies across the US and ten other nations, including Japan, England and South Korea. CPS Energy said it expects to award all contracts within the next few months with the next solar selections expected in the coming weeks.

The 300 MW project is expected to commence construction next year, creating an expected 250-300 jobs. Con Edison Development will contribute $500,000 over a 10-year period to support one of CPS Energy’s community priorities of supporting customers and education. It will also hire up to eight positions from Greater San Antonio and maintain $750,000 in annual spending with local suppliers and vendors through the life of the 25-year agreement. The project will lead to $19 million in local investment, said CPS.

Image: CPS Energy

Frontier Group and the Environment America Research & Policy Center ranked San Antonio, CPS’ primary market, as #6 ranked in their Solar Superstar Cities report. CPS said this project is expected to solidify the city as a top 5 solar city in the nation. Read the full list of high-achieving solar cities here.

“The way we generate power determines our ability to ensure a sustainable environment. San Antonio is making great advances toward carbon neutrality and CPS Energy’s continued leadership in renewable energy is making our progress possible,” said San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Our customers have shared their desire for an affordable but more sustainable energy system,” said Garza. “The FlexPOWER bundle is our response to say that we hear you, that we want the same and are making great strides in that direction.”

CPS Energy’s portfolio includes 1,049 MW of wind, 552 MW of solar and 10 MW of battery storage resources. This new project, dubbed Peregrine solar, will add 300 MW to the total.