Sunrise brief: SolarBuddy eyes US expansion to tackle extreme energy poverty

SolarBuddy eyes US expansion to tackle extreme energy poverty As the charity prepares to move out of “stealth mode” SolarBuddy Founder and CEO, Simon Doble, sat down with pv magazine to discuss how his organization plans to lift as many people as it can from extreme energy poverty, and how expanding to the US will help accelerate that mission.

Headed to New Hampshire on an electric vehicle demand charge holiday! Public Utility Commission discounts demand charges for commercial EV charging locations by 75% in year 1, 50% in year 2, and 25% in year 3.

Pivot Energy closes financing on 90MW solar portfolio Pivot will build, own, and operate the 40 distributed generation solar plants in six different states.

Burns & McDonnell completes 65MW Texas solar project The project employed more than 250 construction professionals during peak work and will will generate enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 residences.

Energy Dome wins BNEF Pioneers 2022 competition for CO2 battery long-duration energy storage technology Energy Dome’s emission-free energy storage method uses carbon dioxide in a closed loop charge/discharge cycle that can store and dispatch renewable energy onto the grid over periods from four to 24 hours.

iSun posts 115% revenue growth in full year 2021 financial results The solar and electric mobility infrastructure developer had a “milestone year.”