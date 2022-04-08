Sunrise brief: Unprecedented solar project gets the green light in New York

280MW solar project outside of Albany gets the green light While New York has become a national solar leader, projects of this size are unprecedented in the Empire State.
Recurrent Energy sells Gaskell West solar-plus-storage projects to Matrix Renewables The Gaskell West 2 and 3 project is located in Kern County, California, and is fully contracted holding five long-term power purchase agreements with cities and utilities in California.
Fronius releases solar design tool The inverter provider released a free online platform for planning, design, and sales of solar PV systems.
250MW solar project planned for former West Virginia coal mine The installation will be the largest in the state’s history by far, representing more than 10 times the capacity that the state has installed to date.
EagleView high-resolution aircraft imagery-enabled platform may cut solar sales to install by two weeks pv magazine met with the company for a demo of its new solution that promises to bridge the gap between sales-ready and install-ready designs, potentially cutting several days off the solar customer experience.
Designs, control strategies for PV-integrated shading devices Photovoltaic shades in buildings offer energy efficiency and electricity generation, but an international research group says their commercial viability will depend on the control strategies used to optimize performance.
