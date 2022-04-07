Watch: Fronius releases solar design tool

A free software from inverter provider Fronius has been released, guiding solar installers and their customers through planning, design, and sale. The platform has a feature that makes automatic suggestions for the optimal Fronius inverters to pair with the system based on its needs.

The tool, called solar.creator, is an evolution of the solar.configurator design tool provided by the company, adding customer-facing features, among others. Fronius will host a webinar for those interested in learning more.

Solar.creator is backed by Google Maps and Google’s weather database, allowing users to search for location by entering an address or setting a marker. Local solar irradiation is provided by the map.

The tool can determine energy consumption with the help of predefined load profiles, and the platform provides sleek visualizations for weekly and annual load profiles. It is connected to a frequently updated solar module database and can integrate user-defined modules for those not listed in the archive. It also has capabilities in integrating other components like smart meters and provides optimal batter dimensioning.

Once the system is running, Fronius’ tool provides automatic reporting of key figures, visualizes all the energy flows in the system, and provides yield simulations for the entire year. Solar.creator will also provide a report on economic efficiency, integrating incentives, system costs, avoided bills, and more. It provides an overview of the amortization of the PV system.

“The free Solar.creator is flexible, user-friendly, and allows for the fully comprehensive design and simulation of PV systems with electrical loads. A tool that provides maximum support for both planners and sellers,” said Fronius USA product solutions manager John Toma.