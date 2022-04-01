Sunrise brief: Borrego may bring floating solar along with distributed generation and storage to hydropower facilities in New England

Borrego to bring distributed generation solar and storage to hydropower facilities in New England Partnership with FirstLight Power focuses on development of new DG solar, DG storage and utility-scale standalone storage at hydropower facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Toronto area businesses to engage in 77MW distributed energy aggregation A pilot managed by Enel X will supply the Ontario grid with demand response loads aggregated from 14 distributed sites. The project is expected to ease peak demand on the grid and supply the businesses with energy savings and additional revenue streams.

New solar trailer bus from Sono Motors Munich, Germany’s municipal bus fleet will now be equipped with solar-powered trailer units.

Solar Landscape completes final project under New Jersey’s community solar pilot program The company looks now to complete the 50MW portfolio it was awarded in Year Two.

Comcast signs up for 250MW of Illinois solar The media giant has signed a 15-year power contract for 250MW of annual electricity from the upcoming Blue Sky Solar Project.

Evolving requirements in the solar + storage industry This article, the first in a series, will focus is on grid support utility-interactive PV inverters, regardless of the primary power source. Some of the standards discussed cover more product categories than solely grid support utility-interactive inverters.