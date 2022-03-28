Sunrise brief: Solar starts strong, growing 40% year over year in January

Four Northeast states form consortium to develop regional clean hydrogen hub New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey to join dozens of corporations and universities in demonstrating shared vision for clean energy vision.
Developing better behind-the-meter energy storage NREL researchers work on developing high energy density cells to advance stationary storage.
Solar starts strong, growing 40% year over year in January US solar generation reached new heights despite a year of challenges. Plus, pv magazine discusses “renewable” vs. “sustainable.”
Federal budget includes $500 million for promoting energy storage The funding is is available for energy storage activities authorized under the Better Energy Storage Technology Act and is intended to increase the affordability of energy storage and related technologies.
Discovery of “structural earthquake” in cathode formation may improve sodium-ion batteries 20-40% Researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory discovered a degenerative effect in the creation of cathode materials for sodium-ion batteries that may have significant impacts on the performance of sodium-ion batteries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.