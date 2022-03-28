Sunrise brief: Solar starts strong, growing 40% year over year in January

Four Northeast states form consortium to develop regional clean hydrogen hub New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey to join dozens of corporations and universities in demonstrating shared vision for clean energy vision.

Developing better behind-the-meter energy storage NREL researchers work on developing high energy density cells to advance stationary storage.

Solar starts strong, growing 40% year over year in January US solar generation reached new heights despite a year of challenges. Plus, pv magazine discusses “renewable” vs. “sustainable.”

Federal budget includes $500 million for promoting energy storage The funding is is available for energy storage activities authorized under the Better Energy Storage Technology Act and is intended to increase the affordability of energy storage and related technologies.

Discovery of “structural earthquake” in cathode formation may improve sodium-ion batteries 20-40% Researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory discovered a degenerative effect in the creation of cathode materials for sodium-ion batteries that may have significant impacts on the performance of sodium-ion batteries.