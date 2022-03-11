Sunrise brief: Industry efforts prevented Florida rooftop solar bill from being potentially disastrous

Industry efforts prevented Florida rooftop solar bill from being potentially disastrous Though the recently passed House Bill 741 is viewed as a loss for consumer choice and the industry, policy advocates fought for and achieved significant improvements. Palmetto’s Ryan Barnett joined pv magazine to discuss the effort and share how his company will continue to serve solar-ready Floridians.
Duke’s proposed Net Metering 2.0 rule change in North Carolina meets stiff opposition Add North Carolina to the list of states considering changes to net metering rules, as Duke Energy proposes shifting costs to solar customers.
Without federal support, US would only reach 39% of carbon-free energy sector by 2035, said Wood Mackenzie Without important federal measures like the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, the investment tax credit long-term extension, and US manufacturing support, Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said the US will fall short of goals.
Indiana enables renewable-ready communities With the passage of SB 411, Indiana communities can opt to voluntarily adopt regulations that will qualify them as a wind- or solar-ready community. The standards are expected to significantly cut project development time, lower costs, and create thousands of jobs in the clean energy industries.
Charge EVs at work, not home, to put daytime solar power to work Workplace EV chargers, which number only 10,000 in the US, are needed for charging EVs in regions with abundant solar generation, says an RMI study. Home chargers are fine in regions with high wind generation, to enable nighttime charging with wind power.
Renewable advocates urge regulators to reject fixed charge for shared solar program The Virginia State Corporation Commission’s Hearing Examiner has proposed a requirement for residential shared solar customers to pay a $55 minimum bill each month, which opponents claim will dramatically limit program participation.
Solar+food in ethanol fields could fully power the United States Converting the nation’s 40 million acres of ethanol corn farms into solar-plus-food facilities would generate 1.5 times our nation’s electricity needs, while also powering a 100% electrified passenger vehicle fleet.
