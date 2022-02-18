Sunrise brief: LA could soon be home to the nation’s largest green hydrogen infrastructure system

Soltage invests in 31MW community solar portfolio The investment is the company’s third as a part of its Iris capital vehicle, created in partnership with Harrison Street to fund and deploy 450MW of new distributed solar and storage projects across the United States.

NREL launches 100% renewables study for Puerto Rico Puerto Rico has 40GW of solar potential, said national lab staff in a webinar. The 100% study will begin by modeling the renewables milestones set by Puerto Rico law.

LA could soon be home to the nation’s largest green hydrogen infrastructure system Southern California Gas Company is submitting an application to build a 10 to 20GW electrolyzer and 25 to 35GW of new and curtailed wind and solar, along with 2GW of energy storage, to deliver green hydrogen to the Los Angeles Basin.

Convergent’s battery storage facility is up and running in the LA Basin Two energy storage systems financed and developed by Convergent Energy + Power are operational and expected to increase grid reliability for Southern California Edison customers.

RFP Alert: Appalachian Power seeks 150MW of West Virginia solar The company is accepting project bids that are at least 50MW in capacity. Battery energy storage may be included.

Community solar project in Virginia launches 25% renewable energy option for a small premium Harrisonburg Electric Commission will purchase power from the Acorn Solar project through a PPA with Dominion Energy.

Solar cells used for high-speed underwater wireless data transmission Breaking research reveals solar cells can be used as lens-free, high-speed optical detectors in underwater environments. The research team said the devices may offer a lower-cost alternative to lensed devices.

RFP Alert: Duke requests 1.1GW of new renewables in Indiana Duke is planning to construct or acquire up to 1.1GW of renewable energy generation, as well as up to 1.3GW of non-intermittent generation, like natural gas combustion turbines, combined-cycle units and stand-alone battery storage.