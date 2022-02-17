Convergent’s battery storage facility is up and running in the LA Basin

Convergent will operate and maintain the 9MW/36MWh and 6MW/24MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage systems at one of Southern California Edison’s (SCE) substations in Santa Ana, California using Convergent’s energy storage intelligence, PEAK IQ.

The company’s PEAK IQ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to ensure energy is stored and dispatched at the most strategic times.

With Convergent’s energy storage systems providing resource adequacy, or the ability of a utilities’ supply to meet customer demand, they are also designed to improve grid reliability and renewables integration. The battery storage systems are shortening the distance between where most of the energy is produced versus where it is consumed, which in this case, the Los Angeles basin. The LA Basin is in other news today, as Southern California Gas Company is submitting an application to build the “Angeles Link“, or what is being called the nation’s largest “hydrogen energy infrastructure system” to deliver renewable energy generated hydrogen to the area.

Energy storage is essential to reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and Convergent is proud to continue demonstrating its value to customers and communities through innovative partners like SCE in strategic California locations at the forefront of change,” said Johannes Rittershausen, Convergent CEO.

New York-based Convergent was launched as a startup in 2011 to develop, owns and operates large-scale storage for industrial customers and utilities. It initially self-funded its projects, raising $70 million to do so. Acquired by Energy Capital Partners in 2019, the company now has over $400 million invested in or committed to projects in operation or under development in 40 states and the Province of Ontario.