Convergent’s battery storage facility is up and running in the LA Basin

Convergent will operate and maintain the 9MW/36MWh and 6MW/24MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage systems at one of Southern California Edison’s (SCE) substations in Santa Ana, California using Convergent’s energy storage intelligence, PEAK IQ.
The company’s PEAK IQ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to ensure energy is stored and dispatched at the most strategic times.
With Convergent’s energy storage systems providing resource adequacy, or the ability of a utilities’ supply to meet customer demand, they are also designed to improve grid reliability and renewables integration. The battery storage systems are shortening the distance between where most of the energy is produced versus where it is consumed, which in this case, the Los Angeles basin. The LA Basin is in other news today, as Southern California Gas Company is submitting an application to build the “Angeles Link“, or what is being called the nation’s largest “hydrogen energy infrastructure system” to deliver renewable energy generated hydrogen to the area.
Energy storage is essential to reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and Convergent is proud to continue demonstrating its value to customers and communities through innovative partners like SCE in strategic California locations at the forefront of change,” said Johannes Rittershausen, Convergent CEO.
New York-based Convergent was launched as a startup in 2011 to develop, owns and operates large-scale storage for industrial customers and utilities. It initially self-funded its projects, raising $70 million to do so. Acquired by Energy Capital Partners in 2019, the company now has over $400 million invested in or committed to projects in operation or under development in 40 states and the Province of Ontario.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.