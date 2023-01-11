KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery receives UL 9540A fire certification

KORE Power’s Mark 1 lithium-ion battery module earned a remarkable fire testing result from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) – 0” clearance from combustibles. The fire test result under UL 9540A ensures that additional lithium-ion batteries supplied by the company can be used in EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications.
Historically, lithium-ion batteries have been prone to malfunctions, causing the sides of the battery assembly to heat up, creating a safety hazard that required spacing between enclosures.
The Mark 1 battery is paired with project partner Veloce Energy’s VPort battery energy storage system (BESS). The UL test shows that the integrated system eliminated the need for side clearance in the battery assembly.
“This result gives us the smallest footprint in the industry because the VPort does not require any dedicated clear areas to either side, and only requires 8 inches to the back,” said Jeff Wolfe, chief executive officer of Veloce. “This allows us to fit our BESS on an EV charging island, in the margin along the side of a building, or at the fence line of existing solar arrays.”
“Our goal is to produce the safest lithium-ion cells and modules in the industry,” said Lindsay Gorrill, chief executive officer of KORE Power. “This test result should give Veloce’s customers confidence in the safety of the VPort system, powered by Kore Mark 1 modules.”
VPort EV Charging System
The VPort system is available in 78 kWh to 468 kWh configurations and can be connected in parallel to deliver MWh storage capacity. The system delivers three-phased charging in 40, 80 and 120 kW charging increments.
The charging tower’s base footprint measures 3.5 feet by 7.5 feet and requires 3.2 feet of front clearance. The charger is rated at temperatures of -40 degrees F to 113 degrees F.
The charger is pre-installed with Veloce’s Argos software, which combines grid edge AI and machine learning for system design, operations and electrical infrastructure, as well as FastConnect, an architectural installation method which allows for modular expansion from 78 kWh to 468 kWh without additional digging and trenching required.
The VPort is available in the North American market and is currently shipping.
Formed in 2020, Veloce Energy is a Los Angeles-based EV charging infrastructure company whose founders Jeff Wolfe and Randy Palombi previously held senior roles at Tritium DCFC, the second largest provider of DC fast charging products for the EV market.
2 comments
I understand the superior Watts/Kg advantage (lithium ion) for equipment that “moves” (EVs, drones, planes, etc). But why waste the expensive lithium on stationary storage…especially when better (and safer) options already exists….Ambri, flow batteries, Iron-air, etc. etc.
ALL of which are essentially fire proof…and much cheaper in the long run.
You hit the nail on the head. If a battery is stationary, weight is no longer a big concern. whole . I think the ideal niche market for lightweight power storage is for hard to reach or expensive to transport to locations. I’m thinking “fly-in” communities in northern Canada, small island nations, difficult and tall, architecture where you might want batteries close to a rooftop solar facility ; that sort of thing. Otherwise it is a waste of good lithium.
