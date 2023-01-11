People on the move: Spruce Power, Nevados, Silicon Ranch, FischTank and more

Spruce Power announced that president and director Christian Fong will assume the role of chief executive officer of the company from current CEO Eric Tech, following the recent merger between Spruce Power and XL Fleet. Eric Tech will remain on the company’s board. Fong has been with Spruce Power since 2017, growing the company into the largest privately held residential solar owner/operator in North America, with over 50,000 customers and over $1 billion of DG solar and energy efficiency assets. He held prior roles at TerraForm Power, then the world’s largest public independent renewable power producer.

EagleView Technologies, a geospatial rooftop solar technology company, announced the hiring of Steve Dorton as chief financial officer. Dorton joins Bellevue, Washington-based EagleView from Enfusion, where he took the company public. He has held various treasury roles over the past three decades at Walt Disney, Navteq, Invision Capital and Quinnox.

Nevados Engineering announced the hiring of Jenya Meydbray as chief commercial officer. Meydbray joins the San Francisco-based solar tracker company after serving in prior roles as chief executive officer of PV Evolution Labs. As a 14-year industry veteran, Meydbray held senior roles at SunPower, DNV GL and Cypress Creek Renewables.

FischTank PR hired Joanna Hamblin as vice president, clean technology. With more than 10 years of clean energy experience, Hamblin previously held senior marketing and communications roles for Schneider Electric’s North American electric mobility group, Motiv Power Systems, FreeWire Technologies and Beaumont Solar.

Chris Oestreich started a new position as VP, Product Management and Strategy at AEROMCOMPACT.

Steve Wozniak started a new position as Vice President of Engineering at Silicon Ranch.

Angie Daoud started a new position as Executive Vice President of Operations at Dynamic Energy.

RFP Administrator | Montvale, NJ

The RFP Administrator will be responsible for overseeing the proposal pipeline using CRM to ensure that quotes are completed and followed up on by the sales team.

Responsibilities:

Drive proposal content for the Sales and Business Development team including the proposal outline and schedule and assure that the proposal is compliant, compelling and persuasive in accordance with the solicitation requirements

Review and understand government solicitations to include Draft RFPs, Final

RFPs, Amendments, questions and answers, and final proposal revisions (FPRs)

Ensure compliance with company’s proposal processes, templates, checklists, standard write-ups, tools, best practices, and proposal repository procedures

Manage all proposal activities to include planning, conducting, and facilitating kickoff meetings, storyboarding, standup meetings, reviews, and final approval submission

Complete RFPs, create proposal outlines and compliance metrics, and develop templates to develop quality content

Maintain clear and effective communications, setting expectations, assigning roles and responsibilities to all team members

Assume direct ownership of the proposal for entire proposal lifecycle, including post-submission support up to contract award

Maintain a close relationship with the Sales and Business Development team and actively participate in management activities during the pre-solicitation phase

Define, document, implement, and support continual proposal process improvement

Manage and deploy proposal consultants to meet proposal requirements, as needed

Qualifications:

5 – 10 years experience working with Commercial Solar bid management

Experience leading large complex and competitive bids

Bachelor’s degree in related field from accredited college or university or equivalent experience.

