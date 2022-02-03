Sunrise brief: Ford, Sunrun to backup solar homes with the electric F-150 truck when the grid goes down

Distributed solar and storage owners face one more hurdle before participating in wholesale markets “Relatively minor” changes are needed in distribution planning and operations before owners of distributed solar and distributed storage may earn money from participating in wholesale markets through an aggregator, says a report from the Energy Systems Integration Group.

Hyperlight Energy signs exclusive license with NREL for CSP receiver that replaces steel with plastic The design improves the performance of linear Fresnel reflector receivers used in Hyperlight’s concentrated solar power platform.

Ford, Sunrun to backup solar homes with the electric F-150 With Ford Intelligent Backup Power and the Home Integration System, F-150 Lightning will automatically kick in to power the home if the grid goes down, while also giving customers the freedom to charge their truck or power their home using their residential solar installation.

Key cybersecurity considerations for renewable energy plant operators in 2022 As global markets transition toward more renewable energy sources, cyber hackers will look for ways to exploit those resources. Cybersecurity is now a business imperative.

A battery is only as good as its control system A possible failed bearing and a software programming error in a heat suppression system caused a cascading incident that damaged 7% of Vistra Corp.’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility.

Appeals court ruling could bring Phoenix solar market back to life A US district court must rule on federal antitrust claims made by four plaintiffs against Arizona utility SRP’s anti-solar rate, and must consider “injunctive relief” that could immediately halt the anti-solar rate.

RFP Alert: Mississippi Power seeks 200MW of solar Project proposals must be at least 20MW of solar tied to a 25-year power purchase agreement.

DSD Renewables acquires 45MW of Massachusetts community solar and storage The 45MW of solar and 88MWh of battery energy storage will operate under Massachusetts’ SMART and Low Income Community Shared Solar programs, providing electricity bill credits to low-income subscribers.