Sunrise brief: The floodgates open for the U.S. solar industry

Amp Energy closes $155 million in financing for solar-plus-storage portfolio A 61 MW community solar portfolio is financed by KeyBank leading the construction and term debt and U.S. Bank investing in the tax equity of the portfolio.

To facilitate a high-DER grid, California explores how distribution grids should be operated Expecting high growth in distributed energy resources (DERs), one California agency examines how distribution grids should be operated to prepare for that environment, while another explores how to foster the deployment of DERs and maximize their potential.

California to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035 The electrification of transportation is set to boost the need for solar energy buildout.

To PTC or ITC, that is the financial question CohnReznick has released an analysis comparing the returns on investment of the newly available Production Tax Credit to the standard 30% Investment Tax Credit.

Solar industry was held back in the first half of 2022, but now the floodgates are opened Module supply shortages hampered solar deployment in the first half of 2022, but legislation and executive action should cause a strong new wave of installations in the coming months.