Sunrise brief: The interconnection queue in the US jumped from 139GWac in 2019 to 639GWac today. A true solar tsunami.

CS Energy designed and built a 27 MW solar project in Easton, New York, which is one of the first utility-scale solar projects to be built in upstate New York.

Solar Tsunami: 2022 In 2019 the interconnection queue in the US was 139GWac and we were really excited about that much solar, but today it’s 639GWac — a 3X increase. Now that’s a solar tsunami.

NineDot Energy awards Stem with 110MWh energy storage portfolio in New York State Stem, known for its artificial intelligence-driven energy storage, will deliver smart, front-of-the-meter standalone energy storage services to six sites in NineDot Energy’s portfolio.

PG&E plans 1.6GW/6.4GWh battery storage portfolio through 2024 The plans come as part of an 11.5GW clean energy procurement order by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Greenbacker Capital invests in floating solar developer The investment marks Greenbacker’s entry into the world of floatovoltaics and will allow Noria Energy to expand its project pipeline.

Big box retailers could be 50% solar powered An analysis by Environment America has found that the 100,000 big box stores in the United States could generate 84 TWh of electricity from solar power on their rooftops.

Powin nearshores modular Centipede lithium-ion battery production The company announced a manufacturing partnership with Celestica at its Monterrey, Mexico, facility, bringing Powin’s production closer to its end-users.

Sol Systems announces first recipients of Community Impact Agreement with Microsoft Through a unique power purchase and community impact agreement with Microsoft, Sol Systems announced a total investment of over $1 million in 2022 in five initial partner organizations focused on workforce development, energy access, or community resiliency.

Enel mulls building heterojunction solar module factory in the US In a recent media brief, new Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said that another heterojunction solar module factory may be built abroad, with the United States being a possible location.