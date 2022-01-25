PG&E plans 1.6GW/6.4GWh battery storage portfolio through 2024

Pacific Gas & Electric announced plans to procure nine large battery energy storage systems in California with a total capacity of 1.6GW/6.4GWh. The portfolio was announced by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as part of a 11.5GW renewable energy procurement plan for the state.
Earlier this month, CPUC issued all load serving entities, including community choice aggregators (CCA) and investor-owned utilities to contract for 11,500MW of online capacity in the state by 2026. The historic mandate was initiated in part due to the decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon nuclear facility, planned for decommissioning in 2025.
(Read: “RFP Alert: 11.5 GW of renewables mandated by CPUC”)
PG&E must procure 2.3GW of renewables to come online between 2023 and 2026. The issuance for energy storage is an effort to support the grid in providing reliable renewable energy like solar PV. The batteries are planned to be lithium-ion with four-hour duration and will serve the grid with 15-year resource adequacy plans. The company shared its project list:
- Beaumont Energy Storage, Terra-Gen, 100MW/400MWh, Riverside County, August 2023
- Edwards Sanborn Energy Storage, Terra-Gen, 169MW/676MWh, Kern County, August 2023
- Canyon Country Energy Storage, Terra-Gen, 80MW/320MWh, LA County, October 2023
- MOSS350, Vistra, 350MW/1400MWh, Monterey County, August 2023
- Inland Empire Energy Storage, Strata Clean Energy, 100MW/400MWh, San Bernadino County, April 2024
- Corby Energy Storage, NextEra Energy, 100MW/400MWh, Solano County, June 2024
- Kola Energy Storage, NextEra Energy, 275MW/1,100MWh, Alameda County, June 2024
- Nighthawk Storage, Arevon Energy, 300MW/1,200MWh, San Diego County, June 2024
- Caballero Energy Storage, Origis, 99.7MW/398.8MWh, San Luis Obispo County, June 2024
PG&E’s battery storage pipeline now exceeds 3.3GW through 2024, with about 30% of the portfolio to come online through the end of 2023.
