NineDot Energy awards Stem with 110MWh energy storage portfolio in New York State

Stem announced today it has entered into an agreement to provide smart energy storage services to NineDot Energy. The projects consist of six front-of-the-meter (FTM) standalone energy storage sites in Staten Island that represent more than 110MWh. The portfolio, expected to be completed by May 2023, will participate in New York’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) program, through which NineDot will develop the energy storage sites, own the assets, and monetize the VDER credits.

Stem will procure the storage hardware, and it will also use its Athena smart energy software to optimize VDER credits and other incentive programs to help generate additional project revenues, achieve incentive and warranty compliance, and provide a single platform for NineDot to monitor the portfolio of energy storage sites.