Welcome to the club: New York reaches 3 GW of installed solar

New York has achieved 3 GW of installed solar capacity, joining Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada in the 3 GW club, according to a release from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
When combined with projects under development, the milestone represents 95% of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goal to install 6 GW of solar by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
While projects in development can never be counted on with certainty to achieve commercial operation, the previous figure only includes the 2.7 GW of solar projects that had been awarded NY-Sun incentives and are now under development across the state. These projects are expected to come online in the next two years, with that pipeline made up of more than 90% community solar, or more than 800 projects.
Last year was a transformative year for New York’s solar market, as the state installed 549 MW of community solar capacity, the most in the nation. That announcement was made at a recent ribbon cutting for a 6.1 MW community solar array located in the town of Bethel in upstate New York.
Outside of distributed and community solar projects, NYSERDA’s large-scale renewables program has active contracts with more than 75 utility-scale solar projects either in development or active construction, totaling nearly 5 GW more of capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.