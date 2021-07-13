Welcome to the club: New York reaches 3 GW of installed solar

New York has achieved 3 GW of installed solar capacity, joining Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada in the 3 GW club, according to a release from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

When combined with projects under development, the milestone represents 95% of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goal to install 6 GW of solar by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

While projects in development can never be counted on with certainty to achieve commercial operation, the previous figure only includes the 2.7 GW of solar projects that had been awarded NY-Sun incentives and are now under development across the state. These projects are expected to come online in the next two years, with that pipeline made up of more than 90% community solar, or more than 800 projects.

Last year was a transformative year for New York’s solar market, as the state installed 549 MW of community solar capacity, the most in the nation. That announcement was made at a recent ribbon cutting for a 6.1 MW community solar array located in the town of Bethel in upstate New York.

Outside of distributed and community solar projects, NYSERDA’s large-scale renewables program has active contracts with more than 75 utility-scale solar projects either in development or active construction, totaling nearly 5 GW more of capacity.