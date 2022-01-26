People on the Move: EnerVenue, Powin, NextEra, and more

EnerVenue, has announced the appointment of Betsy Engle as Chief Financial Officer. Engle joins the EnerVenue executive suite with nearly 30 years of financial management experience, as the company continues to scale its corporate leadership, engineering, and sales teams.

Engle joins EnerVenue from Iron Mountain, where she served as the CFO of Data Centers for the $5 billion data and records management enterprise. Engle led the financial optimization of Iron Mountain’s data center energy consumption, implementing sustainable and renewable energy technology practices. Prior to Iron Mountain, Engle served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at 8minute Solar Energy, where she enabled the company’s capital-raising process for solar energy technology development.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy Partners has appointed John Ketchum chief executive officer, NextEra Energy Partners, effective March 1, 2022. Jim Robo will remain chairman of NextEra Energy Partners’ board until the annual meeting of unitholders, scheduled for April 20, 2022. At that time, it is anticipated that Ketchum will succeed Robo as NextEra Energy Partners’ board chair and as one of the four NextEra Energy Partners’ directors nominated for election by unit holders.

Along with these changes, the company is announcing other senior leadership moves, effective March 1, 2022, including:

is appointed president, NextEra Energy Partners, succeeding Ketchum. Kujawa is presently NextEra Energy Partners’ chief financial officer (CFO). She will continue to serve as a board director. Kirk Crews is appointed CFO, NextEra Energy Partners, succeeding Kujawa. It is anticipated that Crews will be appointed a board director on the date of the annual meeting.

Ketchum holds a Master of Laws degree in taxation and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law, where he was managing editor of the Law Review and received the Charles E. Whittaker Award for Academic Excellence and the Wilbur L. Pollard Law Review Honor Award as the Law Review’s top contributor.

Powin LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacture of safe and scalable battery energy storage solutions, announced that Tom O’Flynn has joined as Chief Financial Officer. O’Flynn is a veteran renewable energy leader with a successful record of supporting clean energy companies and driving initiatives behind the global energy transition.

Previously, O’Flynn was Chief Financial Officer at AES Corporation. During his eight-year tenure at AES, O’Flynn also served as Head of U.S. Renewables and successfully led the company through a significant transformation, including a major transition to renewables and green energy to significantly improve the company’s growth profile and reduce its carbon footprint.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, has announced the appointment of Richard Storrie as Regional President, Americas. Storrie will oversee all of Li-Cycle’s recycling operations and commercial activities, as well as the execution of its growth strategy in the Americas region. He will started with the Company on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Storrie served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine, owned by Rio Tinto, one of the largest metals and mining corporations in the world. Throughout his nearly 25 year tenure with Rio Tinto, Storrie has worked in its top tier open-pit and underground operations in several regions, including Rio Tinto’s multi-billion dollar Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc., announced that John Rhee has been elected to serve as its Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his current role as President of SolarWindow. Rhee also serves as Managing Director of Light Quantum Energy Holdings, a company owned by Rhee and his immediate family, which last month acquired nearly 72% of SolarWindow shares on a fully diluted basis. Rhee’s first action as SolarWindow CEO is the appointment of former senior executives at LG Fuel Cells, LG Display, and LG Electronics, to lead SolarWindow into manufacturing.

Promoted to SolarWindow Chief Technology Officer, Dr. In Jae Chung is a C-level executive with 30 years of multinational experience in intellectual property, new product development and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and commercial partnerships.

Chulwoo Kim has been appointed to Global Director, Technology and Product Innovation; a position previously held by Dr. Chung. Kim formerly served as Vice President at LG Electronics and Vice President LG Display, where during his tenure he oversaw over 20,000 employees and $10 billion in production volume for complex manufacturing of select consumer technology products.

Catalyze, a clean energy transition company that builds, owns and operates solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging systems for commercial and industrial customers, announced the appointment of finance veteran Phung Ngo-Burns as Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment will help continue to drive Catalyze’s rapid expansion as a partner to commercial and industrial businesses seeking to partake in the energy transition, and in the company reaching its full growth potential.

Ngo-Burns, formerly of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., will lead Catalyze’s finance and accounting departments in support of the company’s continued development and maturation. She brings over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and business strategies, mostly with public companies across a multitude of industries.

