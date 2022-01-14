Sunrise brief: Thousands of Californians protest NEM 3.0 in solar jobs rally

Thousands of Californians protest NEM 3.0 in solar jobs rally Organized by the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA), protestors loudly proclaimed their opposition to the proposed net metering policy that many experts say may be catastrophic to the solar industry.

All solar is equal, rooftop solar is more equal Cornell Researchers found that upstate New Yorkers prefer rooftop solar to community solar under 50 acres, and opinions are split 50/50 over large scale ground mounts. The distaste for utility-scale solar is strongest when converting forests, public lands, and productive farmland.

Survey says 95% of shoppers would not buy solar under NEM 3.0 Andy Sendy of SolarReviews explained to pv magazine why he believes the proposed decision would kill the California solar industry, and to offer a possible alternative.

The Solar Games competition kicks off at Intersolar North America, Energy Storage North America 2022 The Solar Games, launched two years ago at Intersolar North America 2020, pits teams of solar installers in a showdown of grid-tied and off-grid prowess.

Enphase Energy sees a bright energy storage market in Colorado Enphase installers are seeing a spike in deployments of its microinverters plus batteries in Colorado, a state with plenty of sunshine mixed with extreme weather events.

Green Power EMC, Silicon Ranch announce 252 MW Georgia solar portfolio Three projects are set to be in operation by 2024 and will be owned, operated and maintained by Silicon Ranch.

Salt River Project taps NextEra Energy to add battery storage to Arizona project The 100 MW Saint Solar project in Coolidge, Arizona will get a 100 MW storage system capable of providing four hours of energy

Navigating the foundation: Risk vs. reward Comparing the benefits and costs of ground screws vs. piles for utility and C&I systems.