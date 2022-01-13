Enphase Energy sees a bright energy storage market in Colorado

Residential battery capacity is expected to double in 2022 in Colorado, and grow 12-fold over the next six years, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie. Enphase Energy, a specialist in microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Colorado are also seeing increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, across the state.

“Colorado residents are often subject to extreme winter conditions that can cause power outages,” said Jay Bure, owner at Green Electrical, an Enphase Gold installer. “These weather events show the immense value Coloradans gain from investing in clean, reliable home backup power, allowing our customers to gain the energy independence they are looking for.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that the company reports does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides thermal stability that Enphase says results in a long cycle life and safer operation. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase App gives homeowners insight into the system, as well as the ability to go off-grid.

“With an average of more than 300 sunny days per year, Colorado has tremendous solar potential,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. According to SEIA, Colorado is currently ranked 13th in solar energy production, with 4.4% of the state’s electricity coming from solar. The growth projection is bright, anticipating an increase of 3,819 MW over the next five years, popping the state into 11th place.