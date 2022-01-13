Sunrise brief: Solar panels, racking and inverters stationed on Tesla’s gigafactory roof offer a glimpse of the project underway.

Lightsource bp closes financing on 135 MW solar project in Arkansas and 345 MW solar project in Louisiana Financing for both projects was facilitated by power purchase agreements. For the Arkansas project, the agreement is with Conway Corp. and for the Louisiana project the agreement is with McDonald’s and eBay.

Work on Tesla’s rooftop solar system appears to be underway A local drone pilot found that solar panels, racking, and inverters are starting to be stationed on the roof of Tesla’s manufacturing facility under construction in Texas.

LBL explores how to compensate battery owners for grid value Current price signals to distributed battery owners “do not align with grid value,” says a study from the national laboratory.

Solar supply chain trouble to ease this year, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie has predicted solar equipment cost increases will ease back after last year saw the average cost of solar electricity rise for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region.

U.S. geothermal lithium offers significant potential U.S. scientists have assessed the viability and potential supply chain impact of extracting lithium from geothermal brines, and they have reported promising results.

People on the Move: Encore Renewable Energy, The Brattle Group, ACORE, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.