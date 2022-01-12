People on the Move: Encore Renewable Energy, The Brattle Group, ACORE, and more

Encore Renewable Energy, a leading full-service community-scale renewable energy development company, announced three exciting hires to kick off the new year.

Lauren Glickman is joining the team as Vice President of Marketing, where she’ll manage strategic marketing and communications to elevate Encore’s leadership across the industry. Lauren brings to Encore deep marketing and communications expertise and a tremendous network of contacts throughout the renewable energy industry having spent the last decade as a communications consultant for leading renewable energy businesses and as a Managing Partner for RenewComm and WindyGlick Communications.

Chris Clement is joining the team as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer where he will be responsible for the Company’s project finance, corporate finance and investment activities​​. Chris brings over a decade of experience as a sustainable finance professional working to catalyze investment and innovation in the transition to a broadly prosperous, low-carbon economy.

Bill Barnes is joining the team as Director of Clean Energy Solutions, where he’ll be spearheading business development activities targeting businesses, institutions and utilities looking to secure the economic, environmental, and social benefits that renewable energy can offer these larger customers. He will also be integral in supporting Encore’s increased focus on grid-scale energy storage solutions. Bill brings over 30 years experience in the energy industry. He has originated and supported more than 9 GW of power generation projects in the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Ann Bulkley to its Boston office as a Principal with the firm’s Regulatory Economics, Finance & Rates practice. Ms. Bulkley brings over 25 years of consulting experience working with electricity, natural gas, and water utilities. She specializes in regulatory economics, including rate of return, cost of equity, capital structure, valuation of regulated assets, and municipalization.

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), a national nonprofit that unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy, today announced its new Board class for 2022.

Five new members have joined the ACORE Board of Directors: Will Conkling, Head of Data Center Energy – Americas, Google; Marcus Krembs, Head of Sustainability, USA and Canada, Enel North America; Anthony Oni, Managing Partner, Elevate Future Fund, Energy Impact Partners; and Meghan Schultz, Executive Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets, Invenergy.



In addition, Kristal Hansley, CEO and Founder of WeSolar, was elected by the inaugural members of ACORE’s Accelerate program to represent them on the ACORE Board of Directors effective January 1.



The following current Board members were elected or appointed to new three-year terms: Vikas Agrawal, Goldman Sachs; Frank Armijo, Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mona Dajani, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP; Board Chair Kevin Gresham, RWE Renewables Americas, LLC; Shannon Kellogg, Amazon; and Ben Pratt, Ørsted.

Clean Energy Group, a national nonprofit focused on advancing an equitable and inclusive clean energy future, announced the completion of a successful leadership transition as Seth Mullendore stepped into the role of President and Executive Director on January 1st. Mullendore succeeds CEG founder Lewis Milford, who retired at the end of 2021 after 23 years of leading the organization.

Mullendore first joined CEG in 2014, serving most recently as Vice President. Over the past seven years, he has led the organization’s successful Resilient Power Project, which is focused on enabling greater access to the benefits of solar photovoltaics and battery storage for low-income communities and communities of color.

New Energy Equity, a national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has welcomed Ahmar Zaman to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Ahmar will be responsible for supporting rapid growth by managing the internal and external finance functions of New Energy and its subsidiaries.

Ahmar has been involved in the solar industry for more than 15 years and brings valuable insight having experienced the entirety of the industry’s evolution, through various cycles. Most recently, he served as CFO of one of the largest US PV/Storage O&M service firms, which he helped grow from a single vertical to covering four industry verticals while tripling assets under management.

Solar One is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Levin as Chief Executive Officer. Stephen joins Solar One after 12 years as a member of the New York City Council for District 33, serving neighborhoods of Brooklyn including Greenpoint, parts of Williamsburg, Vinegar Hill, Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Boerum Hill, and parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

During his tenure as a Councilmember, and as Chair of the New York City Council’s General Welfare Committee, Stephen focused on ensuring homeless families and individuals have access for permanent housing and guaranteeing long term support for those in the foster care system.

Additional job moves, courtesy of: Energeiaworks

Monica Scantlan appointed Director of Recruitment for EnergeiaWorks

appointed Director of Recruitment for EnergeiaWorks Neerav Jashnani is being promoted to Vice President of Investments at Greenbacker Capital

is being promoted to Vice President of Investments at Greenbacker Capital Rich Tiu is starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Esdec USA

is starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Esdec USA Ryan Davies is starting a new position as Director of Sales at Yotta Energy

is starting a new position as Director of Sales at Yotta Energy Philip Steinmetz is starting a new position as Renewables Associate Director at Tokyo Gas America Ltd.

Sponsored: Project Development Manager – Nashville, TN

As Project Developer you will originate solar and battery project development and seek power purchase agreement with off-takers while helping acquire and maintain information on market, industry, economic, competitive conditions, and trends for utility solar and energy storage, identify opportunities for developing utility scale solar and battery storage projects or battery only projects, and set up siting strategy for the projects to maximize the revenue of the projects and reduce the cost.

You will lead land acquisition and regulatory compliance, qualify new origination with disciplined due diligence to eliminate early stage fatal flaws, set up and forecast the development budget plan, determine appropriate points of interconnection with electric utility grid resources and determine interconnection feasibility, including easements for interconnecting lines, and identify energy off-take opportunities for PPAs, RFPs, and prepare for bidding.

Additionally you will lead to conduct Due Diligence on early project development opportunities for acquisition, learn local solar development rules and regulation including solar legislation, tax issues and solar program guidelines, support the finance team to set up financial modeling of projects with the goal of achieving comprehensive and realistic financial expectations, keep senior management apprised on any changes in solar programs, or new opportunities, develop competitive market intelligence on competing solar developers in development territory, and develop knowledge of and relationships with third party supporting service providers for solar facilities activities (e.g: consulting engineers, legislative consultants, site evaluation services, etc.)

Requirements:

At least 5 years Solar project development experience with successful track records

Substantial knowledge of renewable energy, utility, and solar PV market

Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Engineering, Construction Management, Science, Business Administration, finance related fields

Prepared to travel often within North America

Self-motivated, well-organized, consistent, and detailed oriented

Excellent verbal and written communications, and presentation skills

High degree of professionalism and strong work ethic