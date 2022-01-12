Sunrise brief: Grid expert slams NEM 3.0 as “proposed dystopia”, offers ten reasons why

Feds to rescind review of 48 Chinese crystalline silicon companies 48 of the initial 83 companies have been found to have not be manufacturing or exporting any subject merchandise.

Grid expert slams NEM 3.0 as “proposed dystopia”, offers ten reasons why Utility rate design expert and economist-at-large Dr. Ahmad Faruqui explained why he views the proposed California solar net metering rate design as disastrous and called upon Governor Newsome to intervene.

Standard Solar acquires 28.5 MW commercial solar project in Idaho One of its largest acquisitions to date, Standard Solar gains the fully operational Mountain Home project from True Green Capital Management.

Millions saved with onsite mulching of solar trash Florida utility FPL has been mulching solar panel packaging — cardboard boxes and pallets — and saving approximately $130,000 per 75 MWac site versus standard disposal practices.

OYA Solar closes on tax equity financing for four New York community solar projects Three of the four projects financed under this agreement are already completed and in service, with the fourth expected to join by the end of Q1 2022.