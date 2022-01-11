Feds to rescind review of 48 Chinese crystalline silicon companies

The Department of Commerce has made a preliminary determination to rescind its review of the countervailing duty order on solar cells from 48 companies Chinese companies, a review which has been ongoing since February 4, 2021.

Those 48 companies will now join the 11 that had their reviews rescinded on July 23, 2021. The 59 companies in total were determined by the Department of Commerce to not be manufacturing or exporting any subject merchandise.

In addition, a number of companies included in the review, including Trina Solar Energy Co. and its cross-owned companies were found to have made shipments during the period of review, so the Department of Commerce is requesting entry information on those shipments, before a determination is made to continue or rescind the review.

The Department of Commerce also determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to the companies under review during the period of the review, meaning that the products under review were subsidized by the Chinese government, in order to circumvent the negative impact of American tariffs on the products.

Included in the 48 companies to have their review rescinded are: Chint Solar (Hong Kong and Jiuquan), GCL System Integration Technology Co., Jinko Solar International Limited, JinkoSolar Technology, ReneSola, Talesun Energy, Talesun Solar, and Yingli Green Energy.

Outside of Trina Solar and its related companies, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar Co., LONGi Solar Technology Co., and Suntech Power Co. all remain on the “Non-Selected Companies Under Review’ list.

It should be noted that reviews rescinded under this order are not related to the petitions filed by The American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, which looked to address alleged antidumping and countervailing duty orders on a handful of producers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules that are imported from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.