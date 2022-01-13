The Solar Games competition kicks off at Intersolar North America, Energy Storage North America 2022

In this installer competition, attendees witness teams of installers build residential solar + storage systems right on the show floor during a two-day bracket-style tournament. Teams are judged on installation quality, safety, speed, and other criteria.

The two-day competition kicked off today and will conclude tomorrow, with six team matchups in each round, lasting 75 to 90 minutes. The winning team from each round advances to the next day’s competition, until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion and awarded $10,000. The second and third-place teams will win $3,500 and $2,500, respectively.

Seven teams from across the U.S. will compete in the 2022 Solar Games, including Sol-Up—the reigning Solar Games champions from Las Vegas, NV.

Schedule

Day One, Thursday January 13–grid-tied

10:30 Round 1: Luminasun vs. Synergy Power

1:15 Round 1: SunCommon vs. Solar Works Energy

4:00 Round 1: GreenSpark Solar vs. Aloha Solar Power

Day Two, Friday January 14—semi-final—off-grid at 10:30 and 1:15, with the winners competing in the Championship at 4:00.

Sponsors

The 2022 Solar Games is made possible thanks to the industry-leading companies who sponsor the event by providing equipment:

After the tournament, all equipment will be donated to Twende Solar, a nonprofit that provides reliable electricity to underserved communities around the world.

The Solar Games competition is free to all #isnaesna22 attendees.