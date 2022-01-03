Eolus sells California energy storage development project to Aypa Power

Eolus has entered into an agreement with Aypa Power to sell the stand-alone battery energy storage project, dubbed Cald BESS, located in Los Angeles, California. The up to 120 MW project is currently under construction and commercial operation is anticipated for 2024. All membership units in the project company have been transferred from Eolus to Aypa.

Aypa, an energy-focused private equity arm of alternative assets giant Blackstone Group, is a combined developer, owner and operator of standalone energy storage and renewable hybrid projects. Eolus will continue to provide services for the benefit of the project and Aypa through a Development Services Agreement.

“Cald BESS is an important milestone for Eolus, as it is the first stand-alone energy storage development asset sold by us”, said Hans-Christian Schulze, Eolus North America Country Manager.

Swedish firm Eolus Vind AB specializes in development and asset management of renewable power facilities, focusing on the utility-scale segment in wind, solar, and battery energy storage throughout the United States.