Sunrise brief: Mitigating environmental damage risks to solar panels in winter

Source Power to manage customer acquisition for New York community solar project The 7.5 MW Maybrook Road community solar project represents the second collaboration between Source and NJR Clean Energy Ventures.
Solar in winter: Mitigating risk of environmental damage to solar panels Some of the risks involved with solar installations can be especially severe in areas of North America that experience very cold temperatures and cold and ice in the winter.
CPIA pushes back against U.S. ban on solar imports from Xinjiang The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has criticized the adoption of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act by the United States Congress, which bars all imports from China’s Xinjiang region, and urged the country to stop spreading harmful rumors.
Scout Clean Energy acquires utility-scale solar project in Illinois The acquisition of the $400m Blue Sky Project follows closely on the heels of Scout’s announced purchase of a 112 MW solar project in Missouri.
Stepping UP in 2021: #4 Urban solar In Q4 2021, pv magazine’s UP Initiative focused on the role solar and energy storage can play in greening the world’s urban spaces.
