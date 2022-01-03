Massachusetts regulators double SMART program capacity

Just before the end of 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities issued an order expanding the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program from 1,600 to 3,200 MW of solar capacity, opening up availability for new projects, and allowing projects that have been languishing without incentives to move forward.
The order will take effect on January 14, 2022 when the Commonwealth’s utilities file their compliance documents.
The expansion will provide immediate relief to the roughly 175 MW of commercial and utility-scale solar projects that have been waiting to receive their incentives since the last round of funding ended, about 18 months ago.
“These solar projects are a key part of the Commonwealth’s plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions,” said David Gahl, senior director of state policy, East at the Solar Energy Industries Association. “Despite this positive outcome, serious questions remain about the DPU’s ability to issue timely orders. In this instance, we waited for a ruling on the ‘non-controversial’ or ‘fast track’ portion of the case for more than a year, putting half a billion dollars of private investment on hold at a time when the Massachusetts economy needs more support.”
It has been over 18 months since the state’s Department of Energy Resources (DOER) finalized regulations to expand the program, and solar advocates worried that any further delays in implementation would hamper the state from reaching its decarbonization goals by mid-century.
The new regulations include updated guidelines on energy storage usage and compensation, a technical financial “true up” on DC coupled solar-plus-energy storage, and a provision that developers are worried could remove 90% of Massachusetts land from solar development opportunities, a concern that pv magazine USA dug into in October.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.