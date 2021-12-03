Sunrise brief: Amazon orders up more solar capacity

Amazon procures over 1 GW of U.S. solar. The company announced 5.6 GW of solar globally. The first U.S. projects are planned for Arizona and Georgia.
Westbridge acquires Canadian solar project. The Sunnynook Solar Energy project is set to bring Westbridge’s solar portfolio to over 735 MW of capacity.
Mosaic passes milestone for solar funding; Welcomes new board member. The lender surpasses $6 billion in loans for residential solar installations and sustainable home improvements.
Solar EV charging stations are deployed in NYC. Beam Global installed the stations which are pre-constructed for rapid installation.
A cleaner grid arrives as renewables replace fossil fuels. The U.S. is projected to massively increase its solar and wind generating capacity next year, extending a nearly two-decade march toward a cleaner grid.
APS launches residential battery rebate. Rebates are offered to home battery-owning customers who share data or dispatch power during peak hours.
